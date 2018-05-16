This Is Who Made the Royal Wedding Guest List

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are tying the knot this weekend and the guest list for the royal wedding has been kept to a max of 600 people.

So who will be in attendance?

USWeekly got their hands on the celebrity guest list -- here's who made the cut!

Obviously, Prince William, Duchess Kate and their two out of three children will be in attendance. Prince George and Princess Charlotte will serve as page boy and bridesmaid, respectively, while 1-month-old Prince Louis will stay home.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles will be there.

Amal and George Clooney will attend!

The Spice Girls won't be performing but all five ladies - Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell - will be in attendance.

Quantico star and Meghan's friend Priyanka Chopra will be there.

It seems Serena Williams has cleared off her schedule and pulled out of the Italian Open in Rome so she'll likely be in attendance.

The Suits cast will be there supporting their former costar! Suits’ Gabriel Macht(Harvey Specter), Gina Torres (Jessica Pearson), Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt), Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen), Abigail Spencer (Dana Scott) and Markle's TV husband Patrick J. Adams (Mike Ross) are expected to attend.