'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' Canceled After 20 Seasons

(99.5 WYCD) -- "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" is out of lifelines, it seems.

Variety has learned exclusively that the syndicated game show has been canceled. To date, it has aired nearly 3,000 episodes, including over 300 when the show aired on ABC.

"After a successful 17-year run, 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' will not return in national syndication for the 2019-20 season," a show spokesperson told Variety.

This Regis Philbin-hosted question-and-answer show became a national hit, and eventually a cultural centerpiece for broadcast television, when it premiered in 1999. Meredith Vieira took over as host when it switched from primetime to syndication, and she was followed by other celebs like Cedric the Entertainer, Terry Crews, and Chris Harrison.

While most contestants didn't manage to answer the complete roster of trivia questions (even with lifelines like "50:50," "Ask the Audience," and "Phone-a-Friend"), there have been a total of 12 people to answer the "Million Dollar Question" correctly and take home the grand prize.