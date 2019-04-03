Whole Foods And Amazon Cutting Prices Again

(99.5 WYCD) -- So there's good news and bad news!

According to CNN, Amazon is cutting prices on hundreds of products at Whole Foods for the third time in two years! Effective Wednesday, Whole Foods and Amazon said customers will save approximately 20% off select items, including greens, tomatoes and fruits.

"They’ll also double the number of weekly deals for Prime members, and will give those people an additional 10% off “hundreds of sale items” throughout the store. Prime members in dozens of metro areas can also get free Whole Foods grocery delivery if they spend more than $35," CNN reports.

"@amazon and @WholeFoods announce a third round of price cuts to begin Wednesday, offering new lower prices on fresh produce for all customers and expanded Prime benefits with more exclusive weekly deals on popular products across departments."https://t.co/gMozmItt4H pic.twitter.com/5nkZIdQ8tY — Whole Foods PR (@WholeFoodsPR) April 1, 2019

Since Amazon bought Whole Foods two years ago for $13.7 billion, price cuts were immediately made to certain items. Although prices dropped on selected items, CNN states that "prices at Whole Foods have risen for three straight months, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Sinisi."

On the other hand, competing grocery stores have apparently dropped their prices.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Amazon reportedly intends to open dozens of its own grocery stores in major US cities, separate from Whole Foods.