'Who's a good boy?' Dog Helps Owner Into Locked House, Totally Impresses Himself

Who's a good boy?

When Kaylyn Marie got locked out of her home, she knew she needed to find her own way in since her roommates wouldn’t be back anytime soon.

Luckily, the Florida student knew her best friend Sam would come to her rescue!

After some negotiating with the purebred Labrador retriever, the smart boy eventually helped get the sliding door open by scratching and finally picking up the lock bar -- and then parading around the room in pure delight, of course!

It sure looks like this dog just earned himself belly rubs and treats for the next year!