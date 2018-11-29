Why Are Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Moving Out Of Kensington Palace

The rumor mill continues to churn about the so-called Fab 4 and their possible demise. The latest has Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moving out of Kensington Palace and away from Prince William and Kate Middleton because Harry feels like a prisoner.

“Harry feels very imprisoned at Kensington Palace,” royal biographer Ingrid Seward, author of My Husband and I tells People. “He can’t wait to get out.” Tear!

Harry and Meghan are headed to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate, and in addition to busting out of the homestead, Harry and William plan to split their business office in the coming months.

What gives? Vanity Fair’s royal reporter Katie Nicholl, citing a source close to both bros, says the pair had a falling out last Christmas, when Harry criticized William for not welcoming Meghan enthusiastically enough.

"Harry felt William wasn’t rolling out the red carpet for Meghan and told him so," the source says. "They had a bit of a fall out which was only resolved when Charles stepped in and asked William to make an effort. That’s when the Cambridges invited the Sussexes to spend Christmas with them."

TRAGIC HISTORY

Sadly, the home the newlyweds are moving to has a tragic history. It was once home to Queen Victoria’s aide and bestie Abdul Karim, who lived their for 10 years before being sent back to India after the Queen’s death. Adding insult to the injury of his ousting, he was forced to watch his letters from the Queen get burned in front of him following her burial, a move many believe was prompted by a revolting combination of jealousy and racism.

STOLEN TIARA

Meanwhile, according to the BBC, thieves have stolen an important crown jewel—The Portland Tiara—in the Portland Collection Gallery at the Welbeck Estate in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, England. A group of people broke into the gallery on November 20th, just before 10 p.m. and removed the treasure with power tools. Although an alarm sounded and police came, they arrived too late.