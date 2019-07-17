Why 'Game of Thrones' Fans Are Angry Over Emmy Nominations

By Johnny Lopez

"Game of Thrones" broke a new record by getting 32 Emmy nominations, the most ever for a television series in one season.

The previous record holder was "NYPD Blue" with 27 nods in 1994.

And while normally, fans would be ecstatic of the accolades, many are perplexed how its divisive eighth and final season attained so much love from the Television Academy, according to the New York Post.

In particular, the nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for ‘The Iron Throne,’ which was the show’s final episode, has received much online backlash since it was polarizing, to say the least.

Game of Thrones series finale getting a writing nom pic.twitter.com/tYNmILmwvM — Frazier Tharpe (@The_SummerMan) July 16, 2019

lmaoooo game of thrones nominated for outstanding writing for ep 6??? pic.twitter.com/jaj8ZHYpv1 — númenwhórë (@sIickslack) July 16, 2019

Every actor on Game of Thrones deserves an Emmy for giving their all even with that godawful writing pic.twitter.com/mdKBWuVHQD — abolish ICE (@lindsayggunn) July 16, 2019

One hater wrote: “Emmy folks nominate the series finale of Game of Thrones, possibly the worst episode in the whole series, for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.”

Another chimed in by saying: “Uhh ... did the definition of outstanding change while I was away.”

And another gave a shout out to the actors but still shaded the script: “Every actor on Game of Thrones deserves an Emmy for giving their all even with that godawful writing.”

As usual, there were also a slew of memes further expressing online outrage.

Regardless of what you think of the writing, the "GoT" cast did get a lot of recognition, as acting nominations were given to Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jamie Lannister), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), and Carice van Houten (Melisandre).

The 71st Primetime Emmys air Sunday, Sept. 22 at 8pm on Fox.