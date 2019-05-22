You Might Want To Rethink Doing This At The Airport

(99.5 WYCD) -- This probably sounds familiar to you. Rather than twiddle your thumbs as you wait for your already late arriving flight to be cleaned, you pass the time on your phone. But now the battery is running low, so you decide to just plug into one of those handy USB charging stations.

Unfortunately, experts would rather you didn't. That's because those devices could be hacked by cybercriminals to steal your information.

Caleb Barlow, vice-president of X-Force Threat Intelligence at IBM Security, says these stations can be modified by cybercriminals to install malware on your phone or download information without your knowledge.

Speaking to Forbes, Barlow said these ports could act like a passageway from your device to the charging station.

“Plugging into a public USB port is kind of like finding a toothbrush on the side of the road and deciding to stick it in your mouth,” he said. “You have no idea where that thing has been.”

Barlow instead recommends bringing your own power brick and plugging into an outlet or using a portable rechargeable battery when in public places.