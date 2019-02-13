You Can Name A Salmon After Your Ex Then Watch It Get Devoured By 1,000-Pound Bear On Valentine's Day

(99.5 WYCD) -- In honor of Valentine's Day, Wildlife Images, an Oregon-based rehabilitation and education center dedicated to animals, is offering the opportunity for donors to name a salmon after their ex and receive photos of the salmon being eaten by two of the center's 1,000-pound bears.

It's a much more tasteful way to gain closure.

According to the center's Facebook page, for the price of $20 per fish, interested parties will have the satisfaction of knowing their ex's salmon namesake was completely destroyed by Kodi and Yak, the brown bears that the donations are going toward supporting.

"Did you fall hook, line, and sinker for someone who broke your heart?" the announcement on the page reads. "Kodi [and> Yak would love to help you get your revenge! In exchange for a $20 donation, your ex's name will be on a salmon and served up for dinner."