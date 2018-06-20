Will Ferrell Goes To Netflix

Will Ferrell is taking his act to Netflix when he stars in “Eurovision.” In case you missed it, the musical comedy is based on the Eurovision Song Contest. He’s also doing writing duty with former “Saturday Night Live” head writer Andrew Steele.

For the record, the international music competition was created in 1956. Each participating nation from the European Broadcasting Union would enter an original song for a live TV and radio performance. Notable past winner include Sweden’s ABBA in 1974 and Celine Dion, who represented Switzerland, in 1988.

Will’s longtime writing partner, Adam McKay, will executive produce the project, with the “SNL” alum and Jessica Elbaum doing producing duties.