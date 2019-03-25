ID 121452716 © Tea | Dreamstime.com

This Will Make You Think Twice Before Using A Touchscreen At McDonald's

March 25, 2019
Categories: 
Features

(99.5 WYCD) -- Ever use one of those convenient new touchscreens to make your McDonald's order?  Well according to a new study from Great Britain, you should probably keep a bottle of hand sanitizer​ nearby when you order that Big Mac.

Metro UK conducted a study that found fecal bacteria on every touchscreen they tested, including potentially dangerous ones like staphylococcus.

Even more alarming, the paper observed that most people who ordered with a touchscreen would grab their food without washing their hands first.

McDonald's has responded to the report, saying "Our self-order screens are cleaned frequently throughout the day. All of our restaurants also provide facilities for customers to wash their hands before eating."

Tags: 
McDonald's Touch Screen
McDonald's Study
McDonald's Touch Screen Study
Dirty Touch Screens