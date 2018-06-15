Win A Keith Urban Backstage Experience!

(WYCD) - Want to win the ultimate Keith Urban Backstage Experience? Listen for the "Keith Urban Music Mix" on Chuck, Rachael & Grunwald In The Morning on Tuesday, June 19!

They'll play clips of Keith's songs and you’ll need to correctly identify the songs in the correct order. The first person to do so wins!

The grand prize winner will receive a pair of pavilion tickets, a pair of meet & greet passes and to be in his backstage experience that includes a Q&A session with Keith!

For more info about Keith Urban’s Graffiti U tour & and to purchase tickets click here.