Win the Ultimate Sugarland VIP Experience in Philadelphia

Sugarland has partnered with the American Cancer Society to raise money for the Hope Lodge which provides free housing for families during treatment away from home.

By donating as little as $10, you could be Sugarland's guest at their final show of the Still The Same Tour in Philadelphia and win the ultimate Sugarland VIP Experience!

You and a guest will receive roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations, VIP tickets to the concert, invitations to the pre-show soundcheck, an exclusive backstage tour, a meet & greet, a photo op with us, and so much more!

Your donation supports the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, a program committed to housing patients and caregivers while receiving treatment away from home.

Donate at PRIZEO.com/Sugarland