Wisconsin Man Celebrates His 30,000th Big Mac

It's important to have goals in life. They give us direction and keep us going in dark times. Look no further than Don Gorske of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, who recently achieved his lifelong dream of eating 30,000 Big Macs.

The 64-year-old Gorske, a retired prison guard, gobbled down Big Mac #30,000 on Friday at his local McDonald's. He says he's eaten a Big Mac almost every day since May 17, 1972.

Gorske even has the paperwork to prove it - he says he has kept most of the boxes or receipts and notes his Mac-eating patterns on a calendar.

Gorske holds the Guinness World Record for most Big Macs consumed, a title he was awarded in 2016 and isn't likely to be broken anytime soon.

So why eat 30,000 Big Macs? Gorske says he just loves hamburgers. He says his cholesterol and blood pressure are normal.