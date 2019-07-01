Woman Banned From Walmart After Eating Half A Cake Then Refusing To Pay For Other Half

Turns out that you still have to pay for any food you take off the shelf and eat while browsing the store, as one Texas woman just learned the hard way.

The unidentified Walmart shopper was seen eating half a cake in the aisles last Tuesday.

When she arrived at the checkout, she claimed that she should only have to pay for the remainder since she was only buying half a cake, the Wichita Falls Times Record News reports.

Arriving police didn't see it the same way, making her pony up the full amount, then banning her from the Wichita Falls location.

The area seems to have its fair share of interesting customers.

A similar incident took place at another Wichita Falls Walmart earlier this year when another woman was banned after police say she rode around the parking lot in an electric cart while drinking wine from a Pringles can, Fox 46 report.