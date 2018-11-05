Dreamstime

Woman Gets 6-Foot Receipt After Buying 3 Items At CVS [IMAGE]

November 5, 2018
Features

(99.5 WYCD) -- Now that’s a lot of coupons.

A D.C. woman has Twitter in stitches after sharing a photo of a CVS receipt that appears to be six feet long, which she received after purchasing just three items at the pharmacy and retail convenience chain.

In early October, Emma Keane shared the funny shot to Twitter in a post that has since been liked over 500 times and sparked many comments.

“Some personal news: CVS gave me a 5’8” receipt today,” she wrote on the social platform, confirming that she is 5' 8 and was holding the slip of paper coupons “up high.”

Fox News says it reached out to CVS for a comment, but the company has not replied.

CVS
CVS Receipt