Woman Mistakes Stick Of Dynamite For Candle

(99.5 WYCD) -- A Connecticut woman had a real-life cartoon moment during a power outage last September, which unfortunately left her with not so funny, serious injuries.

Katrina Gutierrez was rummaging through her basement looking for a candle to light the darkened room. When the mother of two found what she thought was one, she lit it.

Turns out, it was actually a stick of dynamite, which exploded, causing injury to her left hand, right eye and chest and arms.

Gutierrez is now suing the former owner of the Bridgeport home, claiming "willful, wanton and reckless conduct" by leaving the explosive behind.