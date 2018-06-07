Woman Orders Food Delivery Just to Have the Driver Kill a Spider

Turns out restaurant delivery drivers will do more than just bring you food.

Demi Sweeney, a college student in England, is so terrified of spiders, she ordered food from her local delivery service in hopes the driver would take care of the creepy crawler for her.

When Sweeney spotted the one-inch spider in her house, she called a friend hoping to enlist someone’s help, but the friend suggested she order some food for delivery and see if the driver would be willing to help, according to The Washington Post.

So, she ordered food delivery from KFC.

When the delivery driver, Joe, showed up a little while later, Sweeney pleaded for him to help her out, even though he admitted he didn’t like spiders either.

Lucky for Sweeney, Joe agreed to help out.

The driver pulled up a chair to stand, knocked the spider off the wall and flush it down the toilet.

My fear of spiders was taken to a whole new level today in which I ordered food in a hope that the delivery driver would remove the spider..



Joe @Deliveroo @DeliverooHelp you are an actual LIFESAVER ---- pic.twitter.com/YnkQhqhhWW — Demi (@demiswn) May 30, 2018

No word on how much she tipped.