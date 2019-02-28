Woman Spends $1,500 On Plastic Surgery For 'Ugly' Cat

(99.5 WYCD) -- We all know someone who obsesses a little too much over their pets. But hopefully they're not as bad as a woman who dropped $1500 on plastic surgery for her cat's "ugly" eyes.

The woman in Nanjing, China decided her feline's eyes were 'ugly', so she took the cat in for an eyelid operation called a 'blepharoplasty', which adds a 'crease' to the eyelids. A local TV station showed pictures of the cat recovering with red, swollen eyes.

Where would you find a vet that would agree to do it!! -------- https://t.co/PDB5pKiQEw — sandra pearce (@sandra5671) February 28, 2019

Predictably, people let the woman have it on social media, calling the procedure unnecessary and cruel, even suggesting she was guilty of torture. A pet hospital employee said the double-eyelid surgery is common for dogs who compete in dog shows.