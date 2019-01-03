Woman Trying To Win Money On Blake Shelton Slot Machine Gets Better Prize [VIDEO]
(99.5 WYCD) -- A woman was trying her luck on a Blake Shelton slot machine at the Planet Hollywood casino in Las Vegas when she got an even better prize.
Shelton is seen in a video, recorded by his girlfriend Gwen Stefani, walking up to the unsuspecting gambler and after saying a few words the woman gasps in surprise.
As the woman recognizes Shelton, she jumps up to shake his hand.
When @blakeshelton surprises u when your gambling at @phvegas on his Own slot machine !!!! ------------------gx
Shelton was in town in support of Gwen Stefani’s “Just A Girl” residency.