Woman Uses Her 'Mom Voice' To Scare Off Bear [VIDEO]

Moms are fierce, and capable of basically anything -- so of course one mom used her "mom tone" to scare a bear off of her porch.

Brittney Christensen posted a video to Facebook showing a brown bear starting to climb the porch steps that lead to her Lake Taho home. After she says, "Oh no, no, no, no, no, no! Go! Go away" the bear turns around and trots away!

Christensen wrote, "My mom voice actually worked! Just wish it worked on my kids!"