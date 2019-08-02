Woman Who 'Invented' The Gender Reveal Party Now Regrets It

(102.9 The Wolf) - If you or someone you know has had a baby in the last 11 years, there's a pretty good chance that you've either had a gender reveal party, or you've been to one.

But are they on their way out? Apparently, they should be, according to the woman who "invented" them.

According to The Stir, Jenna Karvunidis, who blogged about her gender reveal party back in 2008, now regrets starting the trend as she learns more about gender awareness.

She took to Facebook to tell followers, "Assigning focus on gender at birth leaves out so much of their potential and talents that have nothing to do with what's between their legs."

Part of her shift in thought comes from her daughter, who’s now a soon-to-be-tween who loves to wear suits instead of dresses. "PLOT TWIST," she writes, "the world's first gender-reveal party baby is a girl who wears suits!"

Karvunidis goes on to talk about how much pressure is suddenly put on a kid's gender just because of her celebratory idea. "Literally - guns firing, forest fires, more emphasis on gender than has ever been necessary for a baby," she writes.

Karvunidis added, "I just feel like there are a thousand details more important about a person than their gender. And just because it’s the first thing we know about our kids, it’s not the most important by far."

Not surprisingly, she's getting a ton of support. One user comments, "The best part of this is the lesson that says it’s OKAY to behave one way until you know better. It doesn’t matter what we did in the past. We learn, we grow, we change our ways. Thank you for being brave enough to do exactly that."

She even got messages from people who are non-binary themselves. "I’m 30 years old," one commenter writes. "We recently had a gender reveal party for me because I have come to terms with the fact that I am non-binary. Thank you for this."