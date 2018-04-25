Dreamstime

Woman's Guide Dog Brings Her To Treat Store [VIDEO]

Smart pup!

April 25, 2018
Categories: 
Features

(WYCD) Dogs are the best - especially service dogs!

This woman's tweet went viral last week. She took a video of her sister with her service dog.

Apparently the service dog will sometimes lead her sister into his favorite store at the mall! And of course, his favorite store happens to have treats in it for him!

 

Tags: 
Golden Retriever
READ MORE READ LESS