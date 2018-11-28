Women Sleep Better Next To Dogs Than Their Significant Others, Study Finds

(99.5 WYCD) -- The next time your dog wants to spend the night in your bed, you may want to think twice before sending your pooch away.

According to a recent study, women slept better next to dogs than their significant others, published this month by researchers at Canisius College in Buffalo, New York.

The study interviewed 972 adult women living in the United States and found that 55 percent of them shared their bed with at least one dog and 31 percent shared their bed with at least one cat.

In addition, the study revealed that 57 percent of the women shared the bed with a human partner. Dogs were less likely to wake their owners in the middle of the night than cats and humans.

Results of the study found dogs were less likely to disturb their owners throughout the night, in comparison to those who slept next to cats or humans.

Cats that slept in their owner's bed were found to be just as disruptive as human partners, according to the study.

The study also found that dog owners had earlier bedtimes and wake-up times.

“Dog ownership and its associated responsibilities may cause individuals to adhere to a stricter routine,” researchers said. “Keeping to a consistent sleep schedule may be beneficial to dog owners.”