Women's Clothing Chain Dressbarn To Close All Its 650 Stores
May 21, 2019
(99.5 WYCD) -- Dressbarn, the women's clothing chain that's been around for nearly 60 years, is closing all 650 of its stores.
The company's chief financial officer, Steven Taylor, said Dressbarn has not been operating at an "acceptable level of profitability in today's retail environment."
Its owner, Ascena Retail Group Inc., says it wants to focus on its more profitable brands. Ascena also owns Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant and other clothing stores.
The company did not say when Dressbarn will shut all its stores. Dressbarn employs about 6,800 people.
RIP Dress Barn. I would love to have someone write a Nursing Clio piece that explores the gendered and classed discourses on places like Dress Barn and Ann Taylor.https://t.co/YAjTfekica— Jacqueline Antonovich (@jackiantonovich) May 21, 2019