Woodward Avenue Closes At 1 PM Wednesday Ahead Of Parade

If you're heading downtown tonight, you won't be able to use Woodward Avenue.

With preparations under way for Detroit's Thanksgiving parade, Woodward will be closed from W. Grand Blvd. to Jefferson after 1 p.m. Wednesday. The road will remain closed until after the parade Thursday morning.

The closure includes the stretch through the District Detroit. Ticket holders to tonight's Red Wings game at Little Caesar's Arena as well as events at the Fox Theatre and Masonic Temple are being advised to arrive earlier than usual to work around traffic restrictions. Ticket holders are also recommended to secure a parking spot in advance online at ParkDistictDetroit.com.

The following streets will also have limited access beginning at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 21:

• Amsterdam/Piquette from Cass to John R

• Harper from Cass to John R

• Palmer from Cass to John R

• Ferry from Cass to John R

• Farnsworth/Putnam from Cass to John R