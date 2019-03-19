The 1st Full-Length 'Toy Story 4' Trailer Has Us Crying ... Again

(99.5 WYCD) -- The toys are back in town!

Woody, Buzz Lightyear and most of your Toy Story favorites are back in the new trailer for "Toy Story 4."

The trailer below shows Woody and the gang living with Bonnie after Andy gave her his toys as the end of "Toy Story 3."

Video of Toy Story 4 | Official Trailer

The official “Toy Story 4” synopsis reads: “Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called ‘Forky’ to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.”

The movie hits theaters June 21 and reunites the original cast from Tom Hanks and Tim Allen to Joan Cusack and Annie Potts, while also adding new voices in Tony Hale, who plays Forky, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as Ducky and Bunny, and Keanu Reeves in an undisclosed role.