World's Largest Bounce House Coming To Metro Detroit

The world's largest bounce house will be visiting metro Detroit this summer!

The Big Bounce America's 2018 tour will stop in Fraser from Aug. 3 through Aug. 5 at Steffens Park.

The bounce house is 10,000-square-feet and 32 feet tall, which is the Guinness World Record for the world's largest bounce house.

Big Bounce America has created various ‘zones’, each with a theme and each with its own activity-based entertainment.

They've included basketball hoops for those big-air slam-dunks, an inflatable obstacle race suitable for all ages, and a giant slide that takes you outside the main structure and lands you into a ball-pit. There’s an inflatable forest, giant inflatable jungle animals, inflatable trucks, boats and four-poster beds for you to bounce around in or just chill out on.

Sound like fun? Tickets start at $10 and are on sale now. Click here for more information.