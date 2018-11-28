© Natalia Gavrilova | Dreamstime.com

Would You Try A Pine-Flavored Latte? Starbucks Thinks You Should

November 28, 2018
(99.5 WYCD) -- When it comes to capturing the spirit of the season, no one does a better job than Starbucks. With their array of syrupy-sweet holiday beverages like the peppermint mocha and gingerbread latte, the coffee chain knows how to serve up festivity in a cup. But their latest concoction is drawing some strange comparisons that aren’t so cheerful.

The new Juniper Latte is made with Starbucks signature espresso and steamed milk with juniper syrup and capped with velvety foam and a dusting of pine-citrus sugar. The drink debuted last year at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Seattle and has an evergreen aroma with citrus notes.

For those unfamiliar with juniper, it is an evergreen shrub with berrylike cones on it. It is a part of the pine family. 

So how does this taste in a drink? Twitter has a lot of questions.

