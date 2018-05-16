WYCD Hoedown 2018: Ticket Drops

WYCD’s Hoedown is returning to DTE Energy Music Theatre on June 1, 2018!

Here’s this year’s lineup:

Dierks Bentley

Brothers Osborne

LANCO

High Valley

Walker McGuire

Paulina Jayne

Tyler Rich

Jimmie Allen

As always, WYCD has all of your tickets! We will be holding a few ticket drops leading up to the event.

You could win a pair of tickets and a meet and greet to the 36th annual Hoedown!

See below for ticket drops dates, times and locations: