WYCD Hoedown 2018: Ticket Drops
May 16, 2018
WYCD’s Hoedown is returning to DTE Energy Music Theatre on June 1, 2018!
Here’s this year’s lineup:
Dierks Bentley
Brothers Osborne
LANCO
High Valley
Walker McGuire
Paulina Jayne
Tyler Rich
Jimmie Allen
As always, WYCD has all of your tickets! We will be holding a few ticket drops leading up to the event.
You could win a pair of tickets and a meet and greet to the 36th annual Hoedown!
See below for ticket drops dates, times and locations:
- Thursday, May 24th, 6 – 7 pm at Golling Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM sponsored by Ally (2405 S. Telegraph Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302)
- Friday, May 25th, 1 – 4 pm at Kroger (10951 Highland Road, White Lake, MI 48326)
- Tuesday, May 29th, 6 – 7 pm at Szott M-59 Dodge RAM (2565 E. Highland Road, Highland, MI 48356)
- Wednesday, May 30th, 6 – 7 pm at MetroPCS (23804 Van Born Road, Dearborn Heights, MI 48125)