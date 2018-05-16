WYCD

WYCD Hoedown 2018: Ticket Drops

May 16, 2018
Categories: 
Features
Hoedown

WYCD’s Hoedown is returning to DTE Energy Music Theatre on June 1, 2018!

Here’s this year’s lineup:

Dierks Bentley

Brothers Osborne

LANCO

High Valley

Walker McGuire

Paulina Jayne

Tyler Rich

Jimmie Allen

As always, WYCD has all of your tickets! We will be holding a few ticket drops leading up to the event.

You could win a pair of tickets and a meet and greet to the 36th annual Hoedown!

See below for ticket drops dates, times and locations: 

  • Thursday, May 24th, 6 – 7 pm at Golling Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM sponsored by Ally (2405 S. Telegraph Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302)
  • Friday, May 25th, 1 – 4 pm at Kroger (10951 Highland Road, White Lake, MI 48326)
  • Tuesday, May 29th, 6 – 7 pm at Szott M-59 Dodge RAM (2565 E. Highland Road, Highland, MI 48356)
  • Wednesday, May 30th, 6 – 7 pm at MetroPCS (23804 Van Born Road, Dearborn Heights, MI 48125)
Tags: 
Hoedown
WYCD Hoedown
Ticket Drops
Hoedown Ticket Drops