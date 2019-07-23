WYCD Secret Sound And Clues
July 23, 2019
Listen to 99.5 WYCD for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the 99.5 WYCD Birthday Bash featuring Rascal Flatts with special guests Jordan Davis, Jimmie Allen & more. Plus if you guess the secret sound you could win a pair of meet and greet passes for one of the artists at the Birthday Bash and $100 up to $1,000!
Secret Sound #1
Clues: Tuesday
- Clue #1 It opens
- Clue #2 It closes
- Clue #3 Rain or Shine
- Clue #4 The Salt of The Earth
- Clue #5 Mary Poppins
ANSWER: Opening an umbrella
Keep listening to guess Secret Sound #2 to win!