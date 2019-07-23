WYCD Secret Sound And Clues

Listen to 99.5 WYCD all week for your chance to win!

July 23, 2019
Listen to 99.5 WYCD for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the 99.5 WYCD Birthday Bash featuring Rascal Flatts with special guests Jordan Davis, Jimmie Allen & more.  Plus if you guess the secret sound you could win a pair of meet and greet passes for one of the artists at the Birthday Bash and $100 up to $1,000!

Secret Sound #1

Clues: Tuesday

  • Clue #1  It opens
  •  Clue #2  It closes
  •  Clue #3 Rain or Shine
  • Clue #4  The Salt of The Earth
  • Clue #5   Mary Poppins

ANSWER:  Opening an umbrella

Keep listening to guess Secret Sound #2 to win!

