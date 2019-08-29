Guide To The 2019 Michigan State Fair

It's often the last blast of summer fun before the kids head back to school: The Michigan State Fair.

Beginning Thursday, August 29 through Labor Day, the fair offers wholesome family fun, with all the classic fair activities -- including rides, baby animals, live music, circus perforances, dueling pirates, a beer garden, delicous food, and don't forger the pig race!

It all takes place at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

DAILY SCHEDULE:

Thursday, August 29: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.​ ​(Exterior will open at 11 a.m.)​​​​

Friday, August 30: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.​ (Exterior will open at 11 a.m.)​

Saturday, August 31: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 1: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Monday, September 2: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Interior exposition Halls A, B & C will close at 5 p.m.; Event Center will close at 7 p.m.)

AGRICULTURE, LIVESTOCK & INDOOR VENTORS:

Thursday, August 29 - Sunday, September 1: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Monday, September 2: Event Hall is open 10 a.m. 7 p.m. (Halls A, B & C close at 5 p.m.)

ENTERTAINMENT TENT & OUTDOOR VENDORS:

Thursday, August 29 – Friday, August 30: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 31 - Sunday, September 1: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Monday, September 2 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

CELEBRATION BEER GARDEN:

Thursday, August 29: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday, August 30: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, August 31: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, September 1: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Monday, September 2: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

SHRINE CIRCUS PERFORMANCE TIMES: 12 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. (Monday, the final circus performance is at 5 p.m.)

COST & TICKETS:

Admission to the fair is $8 for adults and $6 for kids. That gets you into the fair, it doesn't cover the cost of rides, games, food or the circus.

An Ultimate Wristband costs $30 per person and includes, fair entry, unlimited carnival rides and circus performances.

Carnival Rides Only: Ticket booths will be located throughout the fairgrounds selling ride tickets for $1.25 per ticket or 18 tickets for $20

Each carnival ride takes 3-4 tickets per person per ride. (or upgrade to an ultimate for $23.00 that includes unlimited carnival

Circus Only: After purchasing a Fair Admission, Circus Upgrade Tickets will be available for sale for the Detroit Shrine Circus at the entrance to the circus tent for $17.00 for one ticket to one circus performance on the day of purchase

Find more information on TICKETS HERE; or DIRECTIONS & PARKING HERE, or check out the FAQ HERE or fair website AT THIS LINK.

