Save The Date: Aldi Announces When Boozy Advent Calendars Will Hit Stores

This is definitely one way to keep the Christmas spirit going for all of December.

Aldi announced Wednesday their popular wine or cheese advent calendars will go on sale on Wednesday, Nov. 6. They will only be available in stores and sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

For those who haven't heard of it (what's that like?), Aldi sells an advent calendar called the Festive Collection Wine Advent Calendar for $69.99. It's full of 24 mini bottles of red, white, rosé, and bubbly wine.

Last year, the popular wine and cheese versions sold out in minutes. It was the first year the advent calendars were sold in the United States.

In addition, Aldi is adding a calendar for beer lovers for $49.99 this year. They will also offer a chocolate version.

For the kids, they will offer several options including Hot Wheels, Paw Patrol, Barbie, Toy Story, and Disney, the store’s website showed.

There will also be a sparking wine countdown to New Year calendar that will feature seven varieties of sparking wine to be opened each day from Dec. 25 to Dec. 31, the store said on Facebook.

Aldi notes on the website that quantities are limited and items may not be available in all stores. Prices may also vary by location.

