Full Schedule: 31 Nights Of Halloween On Freeform

It is finally October, which means one thing: Freeform will officially launch its annual 31 Nights of Halloween movie marathon.

Starting Tuesday (Oct. 1), the network will air a steady rotation of fan favorite horror flicks including kid-friendly classics Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas in addition to bloody 90's slasher films like the Scream trilogy and a few new titles exclusive to Freeform.



See more highlights from Freeform's Facebook page followed by the full schedule below.

Tuesday, October 1

Golden Ticket Day 12:30pm/11:30c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

3pm/2c Monster House

5:05pm/4:05c The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:45pm/5:45c DisneyPixar's Monsters, Inc.

8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus

12am/11c Zombieland

Wednesday, October 2

Freeform Premiere 11:30am/10:30c Scared Shrekless

12pm/11c Monster House

Freeform Premiere 2:05pm/1:05c R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House

4:10pm/3:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:50pm/4:50c Hocus Pocus

Freeform Premiere 8/7pm-11/10c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

12am/11c ParaNorman

Thursday, October 3

12:30pm/11:30c Edward Scissorhands

2:40pm/1:40c ParaNorman

4:45pm/3:45c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Double Feature

6:50pm/5:50c The Addams Family (1991)

8:55pm/7:55c Addams Family Values

12am/11c Edward Scissorhands



Friday, October 4

Freeform Premiere 11am/10c Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

11:30am/10:30c Hook (1991)

2:35pm/1:35c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Double Feature

4:40pm/3:40c The Addams Family (1991)

6:45pm/5:45c Addams Family Values

8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus

12am/11c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, October 5

7am/6c ParaNorman

9am/8c Hocus Pocus

11:10am/10:10c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

1:40pm/12:40c Scooby-Doo (2002)

3:45pm/2:45c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

5:50pm/4:50c Hocus Pocus

Freeform Premiere 8pm/7c 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

Freeform Premiere 9pm/8c Goosebumps

11:30pm/10:30c Monster House

1:30am/12:30c Scared Shrekless

Sunday, October 6

7am/6c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

9:30am/8:30c Monster House

11:30am/10:30c Scooby-Doo (2002)

1:30pm/12:30c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

3:35pm/2:35c Hocus Pocus

5:45pm/4:45c Goosebumps

8:15pm/7:15c Hotel Transylvania

10:20pm/9:20c Hocus Pocus

12:30am/11:30c 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

1:30am/12:30c Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

Monday, October 7

11:30am/10:30c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:30pm/11:30c 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

1:30pm/12:30c Dark Shadows (2012)

4:10pm/3:10c Hocus Pocus

6:20pm/5:20c Hotel Transylvania

8:25pm/7:25c Ghostbusters (1984)

Tuesday, October 8

11am/10c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1pm/12c The Corpse Bride

3pm/2c Ghostbusters (1984)

5:30pm/4:30c Ghostbusters II

8pm/7c Iron Man

12am/11c Scooby-Doo (2002)

Wednesday, October 9

11am/10c The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:40pm/11:40c Scooby-Doo (2002)

2:45pm/1:45c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

4:55pm/3:55c Iron Man

8/7pm-11/10c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

12am/11c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Thursday, October 10

11am/10c Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

11:30am/10:30c R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House

1:40pm/12:40c Monster House

3:45pm/2:45c DisneyPixar's Finding Nemo

6:15pm/5:15c Hocus Pocus

8:25pm/7:25c Hotel Transylvania

10:30pm/9:30c DisneyPixar's Toy Story of TERROR!

12am/11c Monster House

Friday, October 11

11am/10c Scared Shrekless

11:30am/10:30c DisneyPixar's Finding Nemo

2pm/1c Hocus Pocus

4:05pm/3:05c DisneyPixar's The Incredibles

6:45pm/5:45c DisneyPixar's Toy Story of TERROR!

7:15pm/6:15c Hotel Transylvania

9:20pm/8:20c The Nightmare Before Christmas

12am/11c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, October 12

7am/6c Ghostbusters (1984)

9:30am/8:30c DisneyPixar's The Incredibles

12:10pm/11:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas

Double Feature

1:50pm/12:50c The Addams Family (1991)

3:55pm/2:55c Addams Family Values

Saturday Scream-a-thon

Freeform Premiere 6pm/5c Scream

Freeform Premiere 8:40pm/7:40c Scream 2

Freeform Premiere 11:20pm/10:20c Scream 3

Sunday, October 13

7am/6c Ghostbusters II

9:35am/8:35c The Corpse Bride

11:10am/10:10c The Addams Family (1991)

1:15pm/12:15c Addams Family Values

3:20pm/2:20c DisneyPixar's Finding Dory

5:25pm/4:25c DisneyPixar's Monsters, Inc.

7:30pm/6:30c Disney's Moana

10pm/9c Hocus Pocus

12:10am/11:10c The Corpse Bride

Monday, October 14

11:30am/10:30c Hocus Pocus

1:40pm/12:40c DisneyPixar's Monsters, Inc.

3:45pm/2:45c Matilda

5:50pm/4:50c Mrs. Doubtfire

8:55pm/7:55c Hotel Transylvania

Tuesday, October 15

11:30am/10:30c Matilda

1:40pm/12:40c Mrs. Doubtfire

4:45pm/3:45c Hotel Transylvania

Double Feature

6:50pm/5:50c The Addams Family (1991)

8:55pm/7:55c Addams Family Values

12am/11c Hocus Pocus

Wednesday, October 16

11am/10c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

1:40pm/12:40c Hocus Pocus

Double Feature

3:50pm/2:50c The Addams Family (1991)

5:55pm/4:55c Addams Family Values

8/7pm-11/10c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

12am/11c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Thursday, October 17

11am/10c ParaNorman

1:05pm/12:05c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

3:10pm/2:10c 101 Dalmatians (1996)

5:15pm/4:15c The Corpse Bride

Double Feature

6:50pm/5:50c Scooby-Doo (2002)

8:55pm/7:55c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

12am/11c R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House

Friday, October 18

11am/10c 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

12pm/11c National Treasure

Triple Feature

3pm/2c Scream

5:40pm/4:40c Scream 2

8:20pm/7:20c Scream 3

12am/11c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, October 19

7am/6c ParaNorman

9:05am/8:05c Hocus Pocus

11:15am/10:15c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

4:15pm/3:15c Disney's Zootopia

6:45pm/5:45c Hocus Pocus

8:55pm/7:55c Ghostbusters (1984)

11:25pm/10:25c Ghostbusters II

Sunday, October 20

7am/6c 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

8am/7c Hocus Pocus

10:05am/9:05c Disney's Zootopia

12:35pm/11:35c Ghostbusters (1984)

3:05pm/2:05c Ghostbusters II

5:35pm/4:35c Hocus Pocus

7:45pm/6:45c Hotel Transylvania

9:50pm/8:50c The Addams Family (1991)

11:55pm/10:55c Addams Family Values

Monday, October 21

11am/10c The Corpse Bride

12:35pm/11:35c The Addams Family (1991)

2:40pm/1:40c Addams Family Values

4:45pm/3:45c The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:25pm/5:25c Hotel Transylvania

8:30pm/7:30c Goosebumps

Tuesday, October 22

11am/10c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:03pm/11:03c Scared Shrekless

12:35pm/11:35c Monster House

2:40pm/1:40c The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:20pm/3:20c Goosebumps

6:50pm/5:50c Scooby-Doo (2002)

8:55pm/7:55c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

12am/11c Monster House

Wednesday, October 23

11am/10c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

1:30pm/12:30c Scooby-Doo (2002)

3:30pm/2:30c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

5:30pm/4:30c Disney's Moana

8/7pm-11/10c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

12am/11c Matilda

Thursday, October 24

11am/10c Matilda

1:10pm/12:10c Disney's Moana

3:40pm/2:40c Ghostbusters (1984)

6:15pm/5:15c Ghostbusters II

8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus

12am/11c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Friday, October 25

11am/10c Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

11:32am/10:32c Ghostbusters (1984)

2:05pm/1:05c Ghostbusters II

4:40pm/3:40c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

6:45pm/5:45c Hocus Pocus

8:55pm/7:55c DisneyPixar's Monsters, Inc.

12am/11c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, October 26

7am/6c Monster House

9:10am/8:10c Hocus Pocus

11:20am/10:20c Scooby-Doo (2002)

1:25pm/12:25c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

3:30pm/2:30c DisneyPixar's Monsters, Inc.

5:35pm/4:35c The Addams Family (1991)

7:40pm/6:40c Addams Family Values

9:45pm/8:45c Hotel Transylvania

11:50pm/10:50c Hocus Pocus

Sunday, October 27

7am/6c Scooby-Doo (2002)

9am/8c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

11:05am/10:05c Hocus Pocus

1:15pm/12:15c The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:55pm/1:55c The Addams Family (1991)

5pm/4c Addams Family Values

7:05pm/6:05c Hotel Transylvania

9:10pm/8:10c Hocus Pocus

11:20pm/10:20c Dark Shadows (2012)

Monday, October 28

7am/6c Dark Shadows (2012)

11:30am/10:30c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1:30pm/12:30c The Nightmare Before Christmas

Triple Feature

3:10pm/2:10c Scream

5:40pm/4:40c Scream 2

8:20pm/7:20c Scream 3

Tuesday, October 29

7:30am/6:30c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

11am/10c The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:35pm/11:35c Scooby-Doo (2002)

2:40pm/1:40c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

4:45pm/3:45c The Addams Family (1991)

6:50pm/5:50c Addams Family Values

8:55pm/7:55c Hotel Transylvania

12am/11c The Corpse Bride

Wednesday, October 30

7:30am/6:30c Scooby-Doo (2002)

11am/10c The Corpse Bride

12:30pm/11:30c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

2:35pm/1:35c The Addams Family (1991)

4:40pm/3:40c Addams Family Values

6:45pm/5:45c Hotel Transylvania

8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus

12am/11c Scooby-Doo (2002)

Thursday, October 31

11:30am/10:30c 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

Hocus Pocus Marathon

12:30pm/11:30c Hocus Pocus

2:35pm/1:35c Hocus Pocus

4:40pm/3:40c Hocus Pocus

6:45pm/5:45c Hocus Pocus

8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus

12am/11c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed