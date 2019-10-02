Applebee's Is Unleashing $1 'Vampire' Cocktails Complete With Plastic Fangs

Applebee’s is no stranger to offering monthly $1 cocktail specials for you to indulge in on a budget, but for October, they’re making it spooky.

This month, the restaurant chain dropped a $1 drink called a Vampire which comes complete with fangs for you to wear while you party.

The #DollarVampire has risen for October. It’s served with rum, dragon fruit, passion fruit, strawberry and real fangs. pic.twitter.com/cGCQCuOuqH — Applebee's (@Applebees) October 1, 2019

The Vampire is a mix of rum, strawberry, passion fruit, dragon fruit and pineapple, so even though it looks ready for Halloween, it still tastes like summer.

To make it even better, the drink is an eerie bright purple to make it especially fitting for the spooky season. Plus, it’s topped with the fangs and a blood-red cherry, so you can’t go wrong.