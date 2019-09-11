Art Van Charity Challenge: Donate To Help Kids Today!

Help us raise funds for local kids needing medical attention.

Join us in promoting and donating to Beaumont Children’s as part of the Art Van’s Charity Challenge.

Children’s Miracle Network funding at Beaumont Children’s supports programs that concentrate on treating the child both mentally and physically – from making their hospital stay as comfortable as possible to enabling them to say their first words or take their first steps.

A donation of only $10 supports a visit by an Animal Therapy pet helping a child cope with stress and anxiety in the hospital.

Please consider a donation today. Let’s help kids get back to being kids!

Visit: the Beaumont Children’s page at artvancharitychallenge.mightycause.com