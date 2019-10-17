Airbnb Is Offering A Once-In-A-Lifetime Stay In Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse [PICTURES]

Attention: Barbie girls, you can now live in a real Barbie world!

Airbnb is celebrating Barbie’s 60-year anniversary by offering a once-in-a-lifetime stay in a life-size reproduction of the iconic doll’s Malibu dream house.

One lucky fan will have the chance to rent out the house for a two night stay — from Sunday, October 27 to Tuesday, October 29 — for just $60 per night, with room for themselves and three friends.

Decked out from head to toe in Barbie’s signature style (and lots of pink!) the over-the-top mansion is located in the heart of Malibu, with views of the Pacific Ocean.

The real house even has the iconic hot pink slide from the balcony to the infinity pool below.

There's an insane walk-in closet, which is jam-packed with life-sized Barbie clothes from the past 60 years, a personal home movie theater, and a peaceful meditation terrace.

Airbnb has arranged for several experiences during the stay, including visits from Ibtihaj Muhammad, a world-class fencing champion with her own Barbie Shero doll for one-on-one fencing lessons, and pilot and aerospace engineer Jill Meyers, for a behind-the-scenes tour of Columbia Memorial Space Center.

Hairstylist to the stars Jen Atkin will stop by for makeovers and renowned local chef Gina Clarke-Helm will provide a cooking lesson in Barbie’s spacious kitchen.

Barbie fans ready to live their best life in the Malibu Dreamhouse should mark their calendars for Wednesday, October 23 at 11a.m. PDT, when the listing will open on www.airbnb.com/barbie.