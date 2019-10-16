Blake Shelton To Bring Friends And Heroes 2020 Tour To Detroit In March

Blake Shelton with very special guest Lauren Alaina are coming to Detroit next spring.

Shelton's Friends and Heroes 2020 Tour will be coming to Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, March 21.

The show will feature special appearances by The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, and Trace Adkins.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, November 1 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

A special radio presale will be held Wednesday, October 30 at 10 a.m. - Thursday, October 31 at 10 p.m. Use password HELLRIGHT