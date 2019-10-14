Brantley Gilbert To Perform Lions-Packers Halftime Show For 'Monday Night Football'

Brantley Gilbert will ignite a little "Fire & Brimstone" during tonight's "Monday Night Football" game.

The country singer known for the hits "Bottoms Up" and "Country Must Be Country Wide" will perform during halftime of the Detroit Lions-Green Bay Packers game.

The performance will also be shown during the national TV broadcast of the game for ESPN's Genesis Halftime Show. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Gilbert's new album, "Fire & Brimstone," came out Oct. 4 and includes the hit "What Happens in a Small Town" with Lindsay Ell.