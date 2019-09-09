Carrie Underwood Releasing A Fitness Book Next Year

Looks like Carrie Underwood can add author to her very full resume.

The country superstar will be putting out a health and fitness book in 2020: Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life.

As you can tell, it’s quite the title. According to People, Underwood will be introducing her Fit52 program. The CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee says a book that describes her fitness routine also goes deep inside her personal journey to overall wellness.

"Fitness and healthy living have been a passion of mine for years," Carrie told People in a statement. "It took time to find my way and navigate my wellness journey, and this book will provide tips and tools to help the reader find what is practical and sustainable in his or her everyday life for all 52 weeks of the year, and help lead them toward a positive lifestyle."

A press release also shares that the book gets personal, covering everything from Underwood's "passion for sports as a kid, to the pressure to look perfect and fit the mold as she launched her career after winning American Idol, to eventually discovering the importance of balance and the meaning of true health."

The book hits shelves in March 2020,