Cheetos Is Rumored To Bring Back 'Bag Of Bones' Snacks For Halloween

Since it's late August and the pumpkin spicing of all foods and drinks has already commenced, it's time to start thinking more about Halloween.

Cheetos is rumored to be gearing up for the holiday, with Instagram account LA Snackdown claiming the brand will bring back their "Bag of Bones" on October 6.

The limited-edition version changes Cheetos' normal cheese-flavored puffed treats into the shape of heads, ribcages, hands, and bones. Eaters can then build their own monster skeletons while snacking.

Delish is currently waiting on Frito-Lay to confirm the spooky return.