Dan + Shay To Play At Little Caesars Arena In 2020

99.5 WYCD is pleased to announce Dan + Shay is coming to Detroit in 2020!

The country duo will be performing at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Tickets for the concert go on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster on Friday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m.

WYCD listeners will have a chance to get their tickets early by participating in a radio presale on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. Use code: Speechless

The tour announcement after the duo released on Friday their brand new song, "10,000 Hours," with special guest Justin Bieber. Together the three blend beautifully for a ballad about learning their way into love.

“’10,000 Hours’ is about spending a lifetime, learning and loving your significant other,” explains Dan Smyers. “This song is extra special to Shay and I, because we wrote it about our beautiful wives, Abby and Hannah.”

“It was cool to be able to collaborate with our friend Justin Bieber because he’s in that same boat. He just recently got married to his wife Hailey” adds Shay Mooney. “This song means a lot to all of us, and we hope that this song resonates as much to our fans as it does to us.”

Since releasing their self-titled third studio album in 2018, Dan + Shay have made three visits to the Top 40 chart, and picked up a GRAMMY Award for Best Country Duo Group Performance. “10,000 Hours” is the first look at the duo’s upcoming fourth album.

Video of Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber - 10,000 Hours (Official Music Video)

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.