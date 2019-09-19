Dear Bubbies: How Can I Increase My Chances Of A Second Date?

Dear Bubbies,

I'm so frustrated. I'm a 35-year-old male who spends so much time (and money) planning thoughtful first dates to really make an impression on the women I am meeting online. I spend hours going to exhibits, shows, games, you name it. Now whether the date goes really well or we have no chemistry at all, I can't seem to get a second date. Ever. I'm feeling really burnt out and need your help. What can I do differently to increase my chances of a second date?

Sincerely, Frustrated First Dater





Dear Frustrated First Dater,

Wow, we're kvelling (that means “beaming with pride” in Yiddish) at the wonderful effort you put into showing these lucky women a special evening!

Our hostest with the mostest, Erin Davis, has convinced us that a first date should be as simple as sharing a root beer float or a quick cup of coffee. Actually, we are going to pass off this question on Erin, who is currently single, out there dating too - and loving it (thank you very much)! In fact, maybe you two should meet.

In any case, here are Erin’s thoughts on your dating woes --

For my 22nd birthday, my Nana Roza bought me a three-month subscription to online dating website, JDate. I started chatting almost immediately with a guy and we seemed to have some pretty cool things in common - from a weakness for gefilte fish to our love of the Detroit Tigers. I couldn't have been more excited when he planned a very thoughtful first date of dinner before a Tigers game!

Sadly, when we met, the excitement ended quicker than Justin Verlander's fastball. It was clear to us both that we made as much sense together as a peanut butter-gefilte sandwich.

The worst part of the experience definitely wasn't the date itself - it was how I felt after. I was drained and discouraged, which totally affected my attitude toward dating. I wish I could've told my young, inexperienced 22-year-old self what I know now - but I'm so happy I can share it with you!

I’ve had several online first dates since that fateful day ten years ago and they’ve never lasted more than an hour. And that’s by choice – a choice I’ve made ahead of time, whether the date ends up sizzlin’ or fizzlin’.

I call it the One-Hour #NoFail First Date and it truly takes the pressure off app-dating these days and helps prevent the burnout you are feeling.

Check out the guidelines below. And remember, this guide pertains to dates where you have never met the person before and your intention is something more serious than a hook-up.

1) Nail down the night and a convenient location, making sure you either have a reservation or it’s a place where you’re guaranteed to be seated comfortably and quickly (and that you can easily carry on a conversation).

2) When securing the time, tell your date you have a commitment later that evening (whether you have something or not) and you’d love to meet her earlier.

So, for example -- Tuesday sounds great! I have a friend’s birthday at 8, but how about we meet at 6 or 6:30?

Don’t wait until you’re on the date itself to say that you have to leave in an hour or so or it’ll make it seem like you are immediately disinterested.

3) On the date itself, you’ll know when it’s been about an hour, so do not keep your phone out to check the time. Or if you’re old school like me, don’t keep glancing at your watch.

Now even if you realize there is gornish in the chemistry department (that mean zero, zip, nada in Yiddish), give it 150% the entire time! Laugh, learn, make eye contact, savor every sip of your cocktail, and then you can get the heck outta there. It is one hour. You might as well have fun!

Now if sparks are flyin’, the witty banter is flowin’ and you think that the person sitting across from you could be the one, what do you do?

You go. After about an hour, you’ve got to go. There’s nothing wrong with leaving a little bit of mystery after a first meeting and letting the excitement propel you to an awesome, thoughtfully planned second date!

And, trust me: There’s nothing like some good ol’ built up tension leading to the next get-together.

Give it a shot! I promise, I've been there and I feel what you feel. You're not alone.

The Bubbies and I are here for you!

