Dear Bubbies: I'm Holding Onto A Guy That Isn't Mr. Perfect And Gives Me Mixed Signals. What Should I Do?

Dear Bubbies,

I'm 29 and I'm getting scared that I won't find any man to marry me. I'm the oldest girl in my family. My two younger sisters are already married to great guys and that puts even more pressure on me. I'm telling you that first so that you will understand why I am holding onto a guy that isn't Mr. Perfect and is giving me mixed signals.

Doug and I have been seeing each other for three months. In the beginning, he came on very strong, telling me that I was the girl of his dreams and that he could even see himself marrying me.

On our first date, he brought me a dozen roses. Every night, he wanted to see me and made dinner reservations at some of the best restaurants in Detroit. He texted me everyday, sometimes three and four times a day. And the topper was that, during that week, my car was giving me trouble and Doug came to my rescue and took me to a repair shop. So, naturally, he won me over. I thought he was my "bashert" (which the Bubbies have taught me means my fate, my destiny in Yiddish).

I was living my fairy tale, so, at the end of that week, I slept with him. I told my sisters to start thinking about their bridesmaid dresses because Doug said it was "love at first sight" and wanted to marry me.

But as weeks went on, I started to feel confused. Dinners at restaurants stopped, with Doug saying, "I bet you are a great cook so let's hang out at my place and you can cook and we'll watch Netflix and chill." You know what that means. After dinner and Netflix, we will head into the bedroom and have sex every night, which honestly Bubbies, is exhausting. I have to admit that to you. The sex and the intimacy are fine. Every night is just too much.

Weeks have gone by and I am feeling trapped in the dinner/sex routine, but, then again, he said he wanted to marry me -- or so I thought!

One night, I saw a file in his room marked "Breakup Letters.” Inside, there was a stack of signed breakup letters ready to go! Now, I'm worried that I'll be getting one of those letters, instead of a ring on my finger.

Can you help me, Bubbies? 29, Worried and Confused

Dear 29, Worried and Confused:

The Bubbies are thrilled that you found that Breakup Letter File. We think that Doug is a "player" and is running a “how to have easy sex with every girl” Ponzi scheme that doesn’t lead to a ring on any girl’s finger, let alone yours.

The Bubbies need to be clear on this one – RUN. DON’T WALK. RUN!!!

Now, we understand that you fell for Doug’s fairy tale trap. Doug is wily. There was a big red flag in that first week though that you should have seen.

Too much, way too soon. Yes, there can be love at first sight but that isn't solid until it is tested over time through actions during good times and bad ones.

Real love is respect and one week isn't enough time to develop respect. All you saw were the flowers and dinners and not the real motivation behind them - which was getting you into bed!

Know your worth! Look, we know that they are good men out there. But there are those men that just want sex and they will tell you what they think you want to hear to get sex.

Any man who has a Breakup Letter File ready to go is a schmuck and a putz (those are Yiddish words that we trust we don’t have to translate for you).

Here’s a thought. When you are running (and not walking), take the Breakup Letter File with you. It’s your gift to the Sisterhood of Detroit. We don’t want any other lovely ladies in Detroit to have to deal with Dastardly Doug.

Bubbie Bunny is a big Steve Harvey fan and his "Three Month Rule" holds a lot of weight in her eyes. If a man is there for the right reasons, he'll stay and wait three months for you before you hop in the sack. If he is not willing to wait three months, wish him well and move on.

Lastly, put aside those 29-year-old jitters. Believe in yourself. Sit down and write exactly what qualities you want in a man and then "believe" he will show up. And guess, what he will!

We are so glad you wrote to the Bubbies. Don’t forget. RUN. DON’T WALK. RUN – NOW!!! And remember this Jewish proverb -- "You can't force anyone to love you or lend you money.”

We love you, The Bubbies.

