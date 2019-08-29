Detroit Youth Choir Advances To Semifinals Of 'America's Got Talent'

The judges of "America's Got Talent" loved the Detroit Youth Choir's performance of Carrie Underwood's "The Champion" on Tuesday night's episode.

Turns out, so did America.

The choir found out during Wednesday night's live results episode that they are through to the semifinal round of the nationwide talent show, thanks to a fan vote.

The semifinal performances will be held on Sept. 3 and Sept. 10, with results shows following on Sept. 4 and Sept. 11. It was not immediately clear which night the Detroit Youth Choir will perform on.

They will join more than 20 other acts in the semifinals, vying for a trip to the final round, where one act will perform for a $1 million prize and a chance to be a headline act in Las Vegas.

Watch the choir's performance from Tuesday night, which judge Simon Cowell called better than their first audition: