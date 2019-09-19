Detroit Youth Choir Finishes 2nd Place On 'AGT'

The Detroit Youth Choir’s run on “America’s Got Talent” didn’t quite end the way many had hoped it would.

The 52-student group found out on Wednesday’s final results show of the NBC talent search’s 14th season that they fell just short of the crown, a $1 million prize and a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.

The DYC survived a round of cuts and advanced to the top five acts, alongside blind, autistic pianist and singer Kodi Lee, comedian Ryan Niemiller, Voices of Service – a tribute chorus to the military -- and youth dance group V. Unbeatable.

After another round of cuts, the choir survived to be one of the last two acts standing, with Kodi Lee, who was crowned champion.

The choir, under the direction of Anthony White, began its run on “AGT” earlier this summer when show host and Flint native Terry Crews awarded them the “golden buzzer” after their audition, sending them straight through to the quarterfinal round.

The DYC performed “Can’t Hold Us” by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis in their audition, and the judges – as well as millions of fans – instantly fell in love with the energetic, inspirational group of local kids.

In a surprise opening to Wednesday’s results finale, the DYC got to perform that hit one more time – with Macklemore himself.

Renditions of “The Champion” by Carrie Underwood and Ludacris and “High Hopes” by Panic! At The Disco in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, further brought out the DYC’s Detroit spirit and character.

The choir went back to the well on Tuesday night’s finale, reprising “Can’t Hold Us” on the biggest stage of all, but it wasn’t quite good enough to win the title.

Countless fans from Detroit and the surrounding areas got behind the kids during their run on the show, even getting support from the Spirit of Detroit statue downtown.

The DYC will be greeted with a homecoming party on Friday at Campus Martius Park, with Mayor Mike Duggan on-hand for the celebration. The public is invited to the event, which begins at 4 p.m.

Next Wednesday, the choir will be honored in front of the Spirit of Detroit.