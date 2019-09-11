WATCH: Detroit Youth Choir Has 'High Hopes' On 'AGT' Semifinals

The Detroit Youth Choir delivered another moving performance on Tuesday night's semifinal episode of "America's Got Talent," putting their own spin on "High Hopes" by Panic! At The Disco.

The group of more than 50 local kids, ages 8-18 years old, burst onto the scene earlier this summer with their audition that went viral and a powerful quarterfinal rendition of Carrie Underwood's "The Champion."

Their semifinal performance garnered praise from judges Gabrielle Union and Simon Cowell, who once again called it better than their first audition, which blew the judges away. Guest judge Queen Latifah was also a big fan of the performance and gave a "what up, doe" shoutout to Detroit.

Video of WOW! Detroit Youth Choir Puts Spin on &quot;High Hopes&quot; By Panic! At The Disco - America&#039;s Got Talent

The choir got a lot of love on social media for putting their twist on the 2018 Panic! At The Disco hit.

Detroit is SHOWING ALL THE WAY OUT on @AGT! #DetroitYouthChoir — Jeremy Allen (@JeremyAllenA2) September 11, 2019

VOTE!!! One of CVHS’s Choir students is performing with the Detroit Youth Choir!! They killed it tonight and deserve to go to the finals! https://t.co/6NTnmwULHd — Lisa Passmore (@FunGuvLisaP) September 11, 2019

The DYC will learn on Wednesday night whether they're through to next week's season finale.