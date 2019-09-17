Kids Won’t Go To Sleep? Disney Bedtime Hotline Returns For A Second Year In A Row

September 17, 2019
Bedtime is about to get a little easier again thanks to Disney.

Disney’s Bedtime Hotline will return for a second year in order to help children fall asleep a little easier.

Kids will be able to hear from Mickey, Woody, Jasmine, Anna and Else, Yoda and Spider-Man. 

The hotline is available from Sept. 16 through September 30 and is available throughout the U.S.

Families can call the toll-free number 1-877-7-MICKEY. 

Most parents say putting their kids to bed can be stressful, with 77 percent saying they are exhausted with the process, according to a study highlighted in a Disney press release

The company hopes these character messages will "give kids something to look forward to at bedtime," the release says.

