Michigan Fall Color Tour: Best Roads, Peak Dates To See Leaves Change
(WYCD) - As Michigan’s humid summer comes to an end, the state will soon be bursting with crisp red, yellow and orange fall leaves that transform the landscape.
Planning to head out on a fall color tour? Try a local road instead of a freeway. The County Road Association of Michigan has released this year's "Don’t Miss" list with some of the prettiest color tour drives in the state.
Michigan drivers are probably unfamiliar with many of these roads, which were recommended by road commission staff who know where the best fall drives are located because they've taken care of these roads for years and years.
Peak color season estimates are from September 20 to October 14, with mid-Michigan, West Michigan and Southeast Michigan all experiencing peak colors in the same week. It's an ideal time of year to take a weekend getaway or day trip to experience the seasonal colors.
The following are recommendations from counties across Michigan, listed in order of expected leaf coloring dates starting from the Upper Peninsula and moving south.
Upper Peninsula (Sept. 20-Oct. 5)
Chippewa County
- North and South Caribou Lake Roads in the DeTour Village area
- Gogomain Road from Goetzville to Pickford
- Lakeshore Drive from Brimley to M-123
- Salt Point Road from M-28 to Lakeshore Drive
Dickinson County
- Kramer Drive on the north side of the city of Iron Mountain
- Metropolitan Road near Felch
Houghton County
- Covered Drive Road
- Freda Road
- Calumet Waterworks Road
Iron County
- Ottawa Lake Road/ Hagerman Lake Road loop
- Pentoga Trail (CR-639) to CR-424 along Chicagon Lake and Pentoga Road from CR-424 to Brule River
- Bates-Amasa Road (CR-643) US-2 to US-141 by Paint River and Hemlock River
- Gibbs City Road and Ponozzo Road
- US-2 to Houghton County
Keweenaw County
- Brockway Mountain Drive
- Lac La Belle Road
- Gratiot Lake Road
- Mohawk-Gay Road
- Eagle Harbor Road
- Cliff Drive
- Five Mile Point Road
Marquette County
- County Road 510 from County Road 502 north to Big Bay
- Triple A off County Road 510 in Big Bay
- County Road 533 in Skandia
- M-35 from County Road 480 to Gwinn
Northern Lower Peninsula (Sept. 24-Oct. 7)
Alpena County
- Bolton Road to Long Lake Road
- Nicholson Hill Road
- Scott Road
- Long Rapids Road
Antrim County
- Deadman Hill overlook off US-131 viewing Jordan River Valley
- Jordan River Road off US-131
- Pinney Bridge Road off M-66
- Cascade Road off Alba Highway (CR 620)
Crawford County
- CR101 looking north from CR100 (“Pioneer Hill”)
- Emmet County
- Pleasantview Road north of Boyne Highlands to Robinson Road
- Robinson Road from State Road to Pleasantview Road
- State Road from Harbor Springs to Cross Village
- Brutus Road from Pleasantville Road to US-31
- Mitchell Road from Fletcher Road to Cheboygan County line
Leelanau County
- North Eagle Highway
- Newman Road
- Port Oneida Road
- Gills Pier Road
- Schomberg Road
Mason County
- Lakeshore Drive from Oceana Drive to Iris Road
- Hawley from Pere Marquette Highway to Walhalla Road
- South Masten Road to Washington Road and the Ruby Creek area
- North Lakeshore Drive along Hamlin Lake
- Custer Road from Hogue Road to US-10
Montmorency County
- Pleasant Valley Road
- Farrier Road
- Carter Road
- Meridian Line Road
Presque Isle County
- Long Lake Highway from M-65 into Alpena County
- E-634 Highway from Polaski Road west to Lake May Road
- W-638 Highway Ocqueoc Road from Walker Highway to North Allis Highway from Ocqueoc Road west to M-211.
Wexford County
Fall Color Scenic Routes, all starting from downtown Cadillac:
• Route 1: Around the Lakes (20 miles)
• Route 2: Northwest to Mesick (63 miles)
• Route 3: Southwest to Hoxeyville/Luther/Briston (64 miles)
• Route 4: Northeast to Lake City/Manton (32 miles)
Mid-Michigan (Oct. 7-14)
Barry County
- Hickory Road from M-43 to east near Gilmore Car Museum
Clinton County
- Maple Rapid Roads from Harris Road to Tallman Road
- Tallman Road from Maple Rapid Road to Stone Road
- Stone Road from Tallman Road to Wacousta Road
- Wacousta Road from Stone Road to Hyde Road
- Peacock Road from M-78 to Cutler Road
- Clark Road from Upton Road East
West Michigan (Oct. 7-14)
Berrien County
- Blue Star Memorial Highway along Lake Michigan from Van Buren to M-63
- M-63 south to St. Joseph
- Red Arrow Highway from Stevensville to Lakeshore Road in New Buffalo
- Red Arrow Highway to Union Pier then back to Warren Woods Road
- Red Highway to Madron Lake Road in City of Buchanan
Kalamazoo County
- Q Avenue – 10th Street to 12th Street, Texas Township
- U Avenue – 4th Street to 8th Street, Prairie Ronde Township
- W Avenue – 8th Street to Schoolcraft Village Limits, Prairie Ronde Township
- 14th Street – Lyons Avenue to U Avenue, Schoolcraft Township
- U Avenue – Portage Road to 23rd Street, Schoolcraft Township
- V Avenue – Canadian National Railroad to 28th Street, Brady Township
- 28th Street – V Avenue to UV Avenue, Brady Township
- 34th Street – UV Avenue to V Avenue, Brady Township
Kent County
- Honey Creek Avenue from Pettis Avenue to Cannonsburg Road
- Bailey Drive from Vergennes Street to Lincoln Lake Avenue
- Fallasburg Park Drive from Lincoln Lake Avenue to Gavin Lake Avenue
- 5 Mile Road from Lincoln Lake Avenue to Gavin Lake Avenue
- Gavin Lake Road from 5-mile road to Belding Road
- Wabasis Avenue from Belding Road to 12 Mile Road
- Ramsdell Drive from 5 Mile Road to 11 Mile Road
Southeast Michigan (Oct. 7-14)
Macomb County
- Wales, McKail and Fisher roads in Bruce Township
- M-53 between 23 and 26 Mile roads
- 24 Mile Road between Van Dyke Freeway and Shelby Road
- M-53 between 28 Mile Road and 32 Mile Road
- Tillson Street, Romeo, MI
- Lakeshore Drive between 8 Mile Road and Marter Road
Oakland County
- Lahser Road south of Square Lake Road to just north of Maple Road
- Franklin Road
- Orion Road between Rochester and Lake Orion
Washtenaw County
- Huron River Drive between Mast Road and US-23
- North Territorial Road between US-23 and M-52