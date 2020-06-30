Find Out Why Kane Brown Just Made It Into The Record Books!

Kane Brown is having a pretty big week, both personally and professionally. It started with his performance at the BET Awards this past weekend, he did a virtual performance of his new hit "Worldwide Beautiful"

That performance sent Kane into the record books, becoming the first ever black, solo male Country artist to perform in the BET Awards shows history. If that isn't cool enough, I fell in love with this Instagram video Kane posted playing a little basketball with his daughter.

Trust me, if you have kids (I have 3) you need to follow Kane...heart melt over load :)

