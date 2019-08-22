Get Discounted Walt Disney World Tickets If You 'Sleep In'
If you are a late sleeper, it could mean savings for you at Walt Disney World
August 22, 2019
Taking the family to Disney World can add up in costs. However, if you like to sleep in, it could save you some money.
The Most Magical Place on Earth is offering discounted Mid-Day Magic tickets for a limited time to those who show up at the 4 Orlando theme parks after 12 noon.
Depending on the package purchased, Disney says the normal $108 daily passes could be as cheap as $79 before tax for visitors who sleep in.
The deal kicks off before the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge on August 29 and runs until December 15.
